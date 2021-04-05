STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers try to gherao union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur, cops foil their attempt

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry had gone to the local BJP office to attend a party meeting.

Published: 05th April 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Som Parkash

Union Minister Som Parkash (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Protesting farmers Sunday tried to gherao Union minister Som Parkash at the BJP office in Shastri Nagar here where he was present with senior leader Tikshan Sud and other party workers for a meeting, but the police thwarted their attempt.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry had gone to the local BJP office to attend a party meeting.

When the farmers protesting against the three central agriculture-related laws came to know that the union minister was present at the BJP officer, they headed there to gherao him, but were stopped at three points by the police.

Some of the farmers tried to break the barricades at the Red Road, but the police personnel deployed there foiled their attempt, police said.

Farmers then raised slogans against the Central government and the minister, who is also the MP from Hoshiarpur.

Parkash remained in the party office for about two hours and then left under heavy police protection.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the BJP leaders to register their disapproval of the three new farm laws, which the Centre says will be beneficial for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Som Parkash BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp