STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I will win Bengal with one leg and Delhi with two: Mamata Banerjee

Training her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee who is seeking a third term in office said that West Bengal will be ruled by its own people.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHUNCHURA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday asserted that she would win the ongoing state polls despite injury and eventually aim for power in Delhi.

Training her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee who is seeking a third term in office said that West Bengal will be ruled by its own people.

Terming herself as a Royal Bengal Tiger, the TMC chief said, West Bengal will not be ruled by anyone from Gujarat.

"I will win Bengal with one leg and Delhi with two legs," Banerjee said.

The TMC leader said that she suffered injuries, which were allegedly inflicted on her by BJP supporters in Nandigram on March 10, to prevent her from campaigning for the West Bengal assembly polls, a make or break event for both the TMC and the BJP.

However, after going through the report of poll observers, the EC had concluded that the Nandigram incident was an accident and not a planned attack.

Criticising the Central government over Sunday's naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 security personnel were killed, the West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP of not governing the country properly and concentrating on West Bengal elections.

Lambasting the BJP for bringing leaders from all over the country, who "are camping in the state to win the elections", Banerjee said at a public meeting here that the saffron party is fielding its sitting MPs for the assembly polls since it has a dearth of suitable candidates.

The BJP has nominated Locket Chatterjee, its Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly, for the Chunchura assembly seat.

Banerjee, who has been accused by the prime minister of showering abuses on him on different occasions in the run up to the elections, said that she does not care about Modi calling her "Didi o didi" in a tone which some TMC women leaders have termed as sarcastic.

"He does this everyday, I don't care," Banerjee said.

Questioning the logic behind holding West Bengal assembly elections in eight phases, she said, "It could have been done in 3 or 4 phases.

"Was it not prudent to hold the elections in fewer phases and wrap it up early in view of the COVID-19 situation?" the chief minister asked.

Banerjee also claimed that the coronavirus situation is not grim in the state till now.

The country recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558coronavirus infections in a day pushingthe nationwide COVID-19 tally to1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

In West Bengal, 1,957 more people had tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Admitting wrongdoings by sitting TMC MLAs Tapan Majumdar and Tapan Dasgupta of Chunchura and Saptagram respectively, who have been fielded by the ruling party, the TMC supremo asked voters to forgive them and give them an opportunity "as they will not do it again".

"We will be in big problem if we do not win from Hooghly district," she said.

The TMC, which had sway over most of the 18 assembly seats in Hooghly district till the 2016 assembly polls, lost a lot of ground to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She claimed that the Centre has refused permission to the TMC government in the state to take over the closed Jessop and Dunlop Industries situated in Hooghly district, leaving thousands of employees of these two companies, in the lurch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee delhi Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal elections
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp