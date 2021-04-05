STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand heading towards vaccine shortage, restriction on administering first Covaxin shot

Vaccination drive likely to be affected, if supplies do not reach here immediately

Published: 05th April 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across India, Jharkhand is heading towards a vaccine shortage as only 3.5 lakh doses are currently available in the state. According to Health Secretary KK Soan, the state government has already sent a requisition for vaccines at least twice, but no consignment has reached so far.

The available shots are likely to finish within 2-3 days which may affect the ongoing vaccination drive and the state authorities will write to the Centre once again asking for a quick supply of at least 5 lakh doses. 

The request has already been made twice on March 23 and April 2, but the state is yet to get any supply from the Government of India, Soan said. “The way vaccination drive is being done here in Jharkhand, we need 5 lakh doses of Covishield immediately,” said the health secretary.

Soan further added that COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 18 lakh individuals and efforts are on to cover more and people under the drive. “A special drive has been launched since yesterday under which we have fixed a target of giving vaccines to more than 1 lakh people every day.  Whereas on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, we will try to cover more and more people under the vaccination drive,” said Soan.

According to the health secretary, Jharkhand will get a supply of Covaccine by second week of April. As only 25000 doses of Covaxin available as against the requirement of 37000 doses for administering second dose, it has been decided to put restriction on giving the first dose of the same.

Meanwhile, many people who had gone to get vaccines to their respective centres were disappointed to see the ‘Vaccine out of Stock’ boards put on display.

