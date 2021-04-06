STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Dy Speaker quizzed, 5 policemen suspended for firing on crowd during second phase voting

Police sources said Laskar was interrogated twice for several hours during the last 48 hours and his statements have been recorded in front of a magistrate.

Published: 06th April 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Photo | Twitter/@AminulHaqueLskr)

By PTI

SILCHAR: Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar has been quizzed twice and five police personnel attached to him have been suspended after they opened fire on public during second phase of polling,officials said Tuesday.

At least three persons were injured in the firing by the body guards of Laskar on April 1 after clashes broke out between supporters of BJP and AIUDF inside the polling station at 463 Madhya Dhanehori LP School of Sonai constituency.

Police sources said Laskar was interrogated twice for several hours during the last 48 hours and his statements have been recorded in front of a magistrate.

Sitting MLA Laskar is having a direct fight with Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the AIUDF on Sonai seat.

When contacted, Cachar Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena told PTI that all the nine police personnel attached to the deputy speaker have been removed from the duty with immediate effect in view of the ongoing probe.

"Out of them, five police personnel have been suspended in connection with the firing. Among them, three are the body guards of Laskar and two are the security personnel of the escort vehicle," Meena said.

Those suspended are Pervej Ahmed Laskar, Sajidur Rahman Laskar, Abidur Ahmed Barbhuiya, Altaf Hussain and Akram Hussain Laskar, he added.

Meena said another jawan Lakhikanta Mahato of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Jharkhand had also opened fire on the public during the incident.

"As he is not directly under Cachar Police, so we cannot take any action. We have taken appropriate steps to inform the matter to his department for necessary action," he added.

The SP said these persons were suspended on the allegation of entering inside the polling station without permission and firing on public without due order.

"Laskar can enter the polling station as a contesting candidate, but he cannot enter with the security personnel," he added.

Meanwhile, the Cachar district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

According to the Dhanehori gaon panchayat president Lutfa Begum, public protested when Laskar entered in the polling booth while voting was going on during the second phase on April 1.

"People alleged that he has tried to rig the voting. Many people rushed to the spot and confined Laskar  in a room. This turned the situation tense. A clash broke out between supporters of Laskar and his opponent," she had said.

"When a big crowd gathered and they tried to manhandle Laskar, his PSOs fired. In this, at least three persons were injured and they were admitted to hospitals," Begum had claimed.

An estimated 79.39 per cent polling took place in Sonai, while the second phase of voting in Assam saw a turnout of 80.96 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Aminul Haque Laskar firing shooting Assam assembly poll second phase
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp