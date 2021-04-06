STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid concerns likely to halt Kailash Mansarovar yatra this year too

So far, no preparatory meetings have been held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said officials from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN).

Published: 06th April 2021 08:46 PM

Kailash Mansarovar (File photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra may get cancelled this year too.

Officials from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the annual pilgrimage in Uttrakhand, said so far, no preparatory meetings have been held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ashok Joshi, the general manager of the KMVN said, "We are witnessing Covid surge again in the country. There are high chances that the yatra will be cancelled again." 

The first few meetings were convened by the MEA in Delhi followed by a meeting in Pithoragarh attended by the representatives from the KMVN, the district administration, and the ITBP.  

However, no updates have been received regarding the yatra leading to speculations that it might be cancelled for the second year in a row. Last year, the yatra had been cancelled due to the pandemic. 

The yatra commences every year from June and concludes in September. It is managed by the KMVN with the help of the ITBP and the local administration.

