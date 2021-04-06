STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar, Russian foreign minister Lavrov hold talks

 The India and Russia annual summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 06th April 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov before a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov before a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held extensive talks with a focus on various aspects of bilateral ties and preparations for the annual India-Russia summit.

Lavrov arrived here on Monday evening on a nearly 19-hour visit.

"A longstanding and time-tested partner! EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a photograph of the two ministers.

Ahead of his visit, the Russian embassy said on Monday that Moscow attaches great importance to collective work based on the principles of goodwill, consensus and equality, and rejects "confrontation and bloc-type approaches".

It said the Special and privileged strategic partnership with India is one of Russia's foreign policy priorities.

The embassy said Lavrov will discuss topical issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on the forthcoming "highest level" meetings as well as implementation of outcomes of the 20th Russian-Indian summit held in Vladivostok in 2019.

Officials said various aspects of bilateral ties and preparations for the annual summit figured in the talks.

The India and Russia annual summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far 20 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EAM Jaishankar Sergey Lavrov Russian foreign minister
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp