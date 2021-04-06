Four model polling stations set up in Assam's Goalpara

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four model Polling Stations have been set up - one per constituency - each with a unique theme generating a lot of enthusiasm amongst our voters in Assam's Goalpara.

For 36 Dudhnoi LAC, Makhipara Govt JB School set up a polling station (PS) based on the concept of Unity and Diversity as Dudhnoi is a place of multiple cultures/linguistics/religions and ethnicities. The station includes Bamboo Arch Gate and Display area with cultural decorations, ethnic fabric and handicrafts and Mannequins wearing tribal attire placed at the selfie zone.

For 37 Goalpara East LAC, Baladmari Chah Bagan Model Polling Station is based on the concept of 'award red carpet'. PS has several components such as children play zone, seating lounge, selfie zone, muppets etc.

Selfie zone is made in resemblance with red carpet zone seen in red carpet events giving the people a celebratory experience. Mini seating area themed on 'inclusivity' and transgender rights is made with rainbow color fabric.

At Ambari Tiniali Bazaar High School located at 38 Goalpara West LAC polling booth theme is the widely celebrated Assamese festival of Bihu, arch gate adorned with several assamese traditional items, seating lounge/gazebo/pagoda with decorative chairs, designed with several props, standees and box pillars giving the polling booth a festive outlook.

Theme for Haldibari ME Madrasa located at 39 Jaleswar LAC is Environment, Pollution, Water Pollution etc. The polling booth has been equipped with display area of recycled products like plastic bottles, waste paper etc.

Voters will also be handed out one tree sapling per voter as a memento from the administration’s side. The arch gate is adorned with props like dhari mat, jakoi and other traditional assamese tools. It also has an art installation made with recycles bottles, plastics wrappers, etc.

In these PS To make it fun for young children coming to the location with their parents, Model booths have a designated play area relevant to the theme and seating areas with decorated chairs for the public along with access to bottled mineral water.