STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four model polling stations set up in Assam's Goalpara

While the Baladmari Chah Bagan Model Polling Station is based on the concept of 'award red carpet', Makhipara Govt JB School's polling station is based on the concept of Unity and Diversity.

Published: 06th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

The polling station at Dudhnoi is based on the concept of Unity and Diversity as Dudhnoi is a place of multiple cultures/linguistics/religions and ethnicities

The polling station at Dudhnoi is based on the concept of Unity and Diversity as Dudhnoi is a place of multiple cultures/linguistics/religions and ethnicities. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four model Polling Stations have been set up - one per constituency - each with a unique theme generating a lot of enthusiasm amongst our voters in Assam's Goalpara.

For 36 Dudhnoi LAC, Makhipara Govt JB School set up a polling station (PS) based on the concept of Unity and Diversity as Dudhnoi is a place of multiple cultures/linguistics/religions and ethnicities. The station includes Bamboo Arch Gate and Display area with cultural decorations, ethnic fabric and handicrafts and Mannequins wearing tribal attire placed at the selfie zone.

For 37 Goalpara East LAC, Baladmari Chah Bagan Model Polling Station is based on the concept of 'award red carpet'. PS has several components such as children play zone, seating lounge, selfie zone, muppets etc.

Selfie zone is made in resemblance with red carpet zone seen in red carpet events giving the people a celebratory experience. Mini seating area themed on 'inclusivity' and transgender rights is made with rainbow color fabric.

At Ambari Tiniali Bazaar High School located at 38 Goalpara West LAC polling booth theme is the widely celebrated Assamese festival of Bihu, arch gate adorned with several assamese traditional items, seating lounge/gazebo/pagoda with decorative chairs, designed with several props, standees and box pillars giving the polling booth a festive outlook.

Theme for Haldibari ME Madrasa located at 39 Jaleswar LAC is Environment, Pollution, Water Pollution etc.  The polling booth has been equipped with display area of recycled products like plastic bottles, waste paper etc.

Voters will also be handed out one tree sapling per voter as a memento from the administration’s side. The arch gate is adorned with props like dhari mat, jakoi and other traditional assamese tools. It also has an art installation made with recycles bottles, plastics wrappers, etc.

In these PS To make it fun for young children coming to the location with their parents, Model booths have a designated play area relevant to the theme and seating areas with decorated chairs for the public along with access to bottled mineral water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goalpara 2021 Assam elections Assam Assembly polls Assam model polling stations
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp