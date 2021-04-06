General Bipin Rawat reviews Project Seabird work in Karwar

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the naval base in Karwar on Monday, along with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, FOC-in-C (West), to review the progress of ongoing work under Project Seabird. They were received by Real Admiral Mahesh Singh, FOK on arrival.

During the visit, Gen Rawat was briefed on the progress of activities with respect to the development of Project Seabird in site ‘A’, including the modernisation of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar) and also the capabilities of Maritime Operations Center (MOC), Kar and COMNETCEN (Kar). Gen Rawat was also taken around the Naval Base where he was given on-site briefings and he reviewed the ongoing marine works, including capability demonstration at the Shiplift facility.

The visit also included a tour of the Naval Harbour towards assessment of marine works / infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II A. Later during the day, he interacted with officers and sailors of Karnataka Naval Area over Barakhana.