STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC permits woman to abort over 24-week pregnancy due to abnormal foetus

Justice Singh, before granting the permission, also spoke to the woman's husband to find out whether he understood the risks associated with the procedure.

Published: 06th April 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted a woman to abort her more than 24 weeks pregnancy in view of a medical board's report that the foetus suffers from substantial abnormalities.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted while passing the order that the medical report also stated that there was a risk to the woman during the pregnancy termination procedure as she was a cardiac patient and was being administered blood thinners.

Justice Singh, before granting the permission, also spoke to the woman's husband to find out whether he understood the risks associated with the procedure.

Subsequently, the court allowed the woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.

The woman had moved the court in the last week of March seeking to terminate her pregnancy as the foetus was found to be suffering from facial haemorrhage and hydrocephalus during her medical examination.

The court had, thereafter, appointed a medical board comprising doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to examine her and give a report on the advisability of the abortion.

The board, in its report, said the procedure posed a risk to the mother as she was a cardiac patient, but recommended termination of the pregnancy as the foetus suffered from substantial abnormalities.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court abnormal foetus termination of pregnancy plea
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp