STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hiran murder case: NIA takes Waze to CSMT to recreate scene

The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

Published: 06th April 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune with NIA experts recreate the crime scene by taking suspended API Sachin Vaze to a spot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune with NIA experts recreate the crime scene by taking suspended API Sachin Vaze to a spot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo |

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NIA took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai from where he had boarded a train to neighbouring Thane on the day of businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder, a police official said on Tuesday.

In a CCTV footage of March 4, Waze was seen taking a train from the CSMT to Thane, hence a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Waze to the CSMT late Monday night to recreate the scene, he said.

Later, the NIA also took Waze to the Mumbra creek in Thane district where Hiran's body was found on March 5.

The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

The probe agency arrested Waze last month for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house.

During recreation of the scene at the CSMT on Monday, the NIA sleuths asked Waze to walk on its platform no.

4 to compare his movement with the man seen in the CCTV footage, the official said.

Later, they took Waze to the Mumbra creek where Hiran's body was found last month.

The NIA team, which spent over an hour each at the CSMT and the Mumbra creek, was accompanied by some witnesses, forensic experts and the Railway Protection Force officials.

Earlier also, the NIA had taken Waze to various places, including a five-star hotel where he stayed on a fake identity, an office in suburban Andheri where a conspiracy meeting was allegedly held, and the Mumbra creek.

As part of its probe into the case, the NIA has seized a number of high-end vehicles used by Waze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze CSMT Mansukh Hiran murder case National Investigation Agency NIA
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp