Lt General CP Cariappa takes over as new MGS of Indian Army

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General CP Cariappa on Monday took over as the new Master General Sustenance (MSG) of the Indian Army. The MGS is responsible for ensuring the sustenance of the Indian Army in terms of ammunition, clothing, general stores, and warfighting equipment.

The post of MGS was created recently and was earlier known as Master General Ordinance and has been restructured as part of reforms.