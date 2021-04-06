STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt cheated people with strict lockdown: BJP

Patil said the state government has imposed a strict lockdown under the garb of a "mini lockdown".

Published: 06th April 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The BJP on Tuesday alleged the Maharashtra government "cheated" people by imposing a "strict lockdown" in the state and demanded a financial package for various sections of the society.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion of the BJP's foundation day, state unit president Chandrakant Patil said traders and common people will not tolerate such "cheating" by those in power.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement.

"During the discussion between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Devendraji (Fadnavis) it was promised that the government will impose a mini lockdown from Monday to Friday, but the actual notification enforced a strict lockdown," said Patil.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

He said several associations of traders are opposing the new set of curbs.

"They told me that even if they get arrested, they will keep their businesses open," he said.

Patil said the state government should have realised the impact of the new guidelines on the common man, "as no package of financial assistance has been awarded".

Taking a swipe at CM Thackeray, Patil said, "It is very easy to announce a lockdown and close down the trade by sitting at 'Matoshree' (the private residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai). Give the package to hawkers, maids and other needy people".

"We do not oppose lockdown but the state government should announce a financial package," he added.

Patil said the state government has imposed a strict lockdown under the garb of a "mini lockdown".

"Such cheating is not at all acceptable. You (the government) can say in other matters that their ministers have not done anything (wrong). But see how the High Court rapped you. Two resignations are tendered (of Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday and Sanjay Rathod of Shiv Sena earlier) and a third resignation will be out in the next eight days," Patil said.

He asked the party workers to strengthen the booth system ahead of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

"In 2019 (Assembly elections in Maharashtra), we fought on 164 (of the total 288) seats and garnered 1.42 crore votes.

If we can bag 1.42 crore votes by fighting 100 seats less compare to the 2014 elections, then we can get more than 2 crore votes by fighting all the 288 seats in the next elections.

"In the 2024 elections, if the contest lies between the BJP and all others, and if we want to form a government on our own, then we will have to win more than 2 crore votes," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Chandrakant Patil lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp