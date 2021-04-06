STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt moves SC against HC order on charges against Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh resigned as home minister on Monday after the HC directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order directing the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"We have filed an appeal on behalf of state government against the Bombay High Court of yesterday," said Maharashtra standing counsel Sachin Patil.

Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari handed over the charge of the key department to cabinet minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Walse Patil said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI for its probe into the matter.

"The government will challenge the high court's order in the Supreme Court," he said.

On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

