STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Month after being shot at by Nepal police, man succumbs to injuries in Lucknow

A police official posted at Chowk police station said Gurmeet died at KGMU and his body was handed over to his family members.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A 30-year-old man hailing from Pilibhit district, who was allegedly fired at by the Nepalese Police last month, died at King George Medical University (KGMU) here, officials said on Tuesday.

Confirming the death, an official of KGMU said Gurmeet Singh (30) died in the ICU of the medical university on Monday.

A police official posted at Chowk police station said Gurmeet died at KGMU and his body was handed over to his family members.

On March 4, a young man was killed after the Nepalese Police allegedly fired at three Indians who had gone across the border from Pilibhit district.

The then SP of Pilibhit Jai Prakash Yadav said the incident took place at the Belori market in Nepal's Kanchanpur where Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village residents Govinda Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh had gone to a fair.

According to Hazra police in Pilibhit district, the Nepalese authorities have alleged that the three were Indian smugglers and they have recovered "brown sugar", a pistol and a machine used to print fake currency notes from the youth who was killed.

However, the then Pilibhit SP said though Nepalese officials termed it a case of smuggling, the locals said the firing took place following a minor argument.

"The Nepalese Police cordoned them off and opened fire around 7.30 pm, in which Govinda Singh (24) was seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the Belori primary hospital," Yadav said.

Pappu Singh was seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri district from where he was referred to a Lucknow hospital for treatment.

According to the SP, Gurmeet is said to have escaped from the spot and returned to Indian territory but his whereabouts were initially not known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal police shooting firing Lucknow
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp