Noida, Ghaziabad too tighten measures to control pandemic surge

It will be the responsibility of managements of hotels and other establishments to ensure that social distancing is followed by the visitors.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has clamped Section 144 of CrPC across 75 districts to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons. In addition, the District Magistrates of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region have issued a set of instructions in consonance with the guidelines released by the state health ministry.

As per the new guidelines, on detection of a single Covid case, 20 houses in the vicinity have to be quarantined as containment zone and if more than one case emerges, then 60 houses in the locality would be made a containment zone.Similarly, if a Covid case is detected in one floor of the building in a multi-storey residential complex, then the entire floor will be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, then the entire block or tower will be converted into a containment zone.

All containment zones in Noida will be brought under the new guidelines and a strict implementation of the same will be implemented. Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad administration has issued an order stating that entry into malls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places in the district will be controlled through issuance of tokens.

According to the Ghaziabad district Administration, shops, theatres, malls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places will be under strict vigilance and only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter these places at a time. Those waiting for their turn to enter the premises will have to follow social distancing. 

It will be the responsibility of managements of hotels and other establishments to ensure that social distancing is followed by the visitors. The administration has said if its order is not followed then strict action will be taken against the owner of the establishment. 

NCR districts issue fresh guidelines to battle coronavirus

  • On detection of a single Covid case, 20 houses in the vicinity have to be quarantined as containment zone and if more than one case emerges, then 60 houses in the locality would be made a containment zone
  • If a Covid case is detected in one floor of the building In a multi-storey complex, then the entire floor will be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, then the entire block or tower will be converted into a containment zone
  • The Ghaziabad administration has issued an order stating that entry inside malls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places in the district will be allowed only after issuing tokens to control the crowd
