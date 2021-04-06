STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Polling underway peacefully in Assam, booths showcase different themes

The voters who did not have masks were provided with one, besides a disposable plastic glove before they were allowed to enter the polling booths.

Published: 06th April 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly voter shows her inked finger marked at a polling station during the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 in Guwahati on Tuesday

An elderly voter shows her inked finger marked at a polling station during the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Polling was underway peacefully amid tight security at the 40 assembly constituencies in Assam where voters were exercising their franchise in the final phase on Tuesday, officials said.

Voters wearing masks were seen queuing up outside polling booths, maintaining distance by standing in marked circles across the 12 districts in lower Assam where voting was underway.

The voters who did not have masks were provided with one, besides a disposable plastic glove before they were allowed to enter the polling booths.

No untoward incident has been reported so far, police said.

The first voters at the polling centres were greeted with saplings and the senior citizens with 'gamosas' (traditional Assamese scarf).

BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Phanibhushan Choudhury exercised their franchise at their respective polling centres in the morning hours.

All of them are in the fray in this phase.

BPF ministers Chandan Brahma and Pramila Rani Brahma also cast their votes, besides BPL chief Hagrama Mohilary, Congress leader Ratul Patowary and state election icon and actor Kopil Bora.

For the convenience of the senior citizens and physically challenged voters, arrangements for wheelchairs and e-rickshaws were made.

The model polling stations have a children's play zone, seating lounge, selfie zone and muppets.

Many of the booths also had seating areas, in rainbow shades, themed on inclusivity and LGBTQ rights.

Many polling centres were decorated with recyclable items, having art installations made with bottles, plastic wrappers, etc.

Some of the voting centres were also decked up, representing the multi-cultural diversity of the state.

Ethnic fabric and handicraft items were on display, besides mannequins wearing tribal attires put up at the selfie zones.

The Assamese festival of Bihu was also a popular theme in several polling booths.

Arch gates were set up, besides the seating areas decorated with colourful chairs, giving the voting centres a festive look.

At a voting station in Goalpara, the women polling personnel wore identical mekhela and chador -- an Assamese traditional attire.

The polling will continue till 6 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam election 2021 Assam polls 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp