Raipur diary

Sahitya Mahotsav promotes Chhattisgarhi

As many as 50 books penned in regional Chhattisgarhi dialect were launched simultaneously and 67 literary figures were recognised for their contribution during the two-day Chhattisgarhi Sahitya Mahotsav. The event, aimed at promoting Chhattisgarhi literature among common public, also provided a platform for dialogue among writers. The event organiser, Rajkumar Soni, said the main aim was to promote Chhattisgarhi literature and the state’s rich cultural traditions. “Authors, books, lectures, honours, presentations, discussions and many more activities were part of the event,” he said.

NMDC’s impressive performance in FY21

The nation’s largest public sector iron ore producer, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), achieved better performance both in production and sales during the financial year 2020-21 over the corresponding period last year. The NMDC has two iron-ore complexes in south Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada and one at Donimalai in Karnataka. Dantewada’s Bailadila project has produced 26.56 metric tonne (MT) in 2020-21 as compared to the preceding year’s production of 24.49 MT and registered a growth of 8 per cent. Similarly, the sales of iron ore from the Bailadila project accomplished 6 per cent rise compared to 2019-20. The annual production at Kirandul complex in Dantewada clocked the highest-ever 136.29 lakh tonne with average daily production of 1.21 lakh tonne.

Swedish envoy discusses mutual cooperation

Deputy Mission Head of the Embassy of Sweden, Gautam Bhattacharya, during his visit to the state capital appreciated the schemes intended to promote Gautham (cattle-shed), promotion of English-medium government schools, Suraji village scheme to strengthen rural economy, mobile health clinic, value-addition in forest produce and mineral wealth besides the new industrial policy. During a meeting with CM Bhupesh Baghel, the envoy said the Ambassador of Sweden will visit Chhattisgarh to discuss the possibilities of investment and mutual cooperation.

IIM-Raipur partners with StockGro

To help students step into the world of stocks, social investment platform StockGro has joined hands with IIM-Raipur to be the co-organiser of the institute’s business spectacle — the Virtual Stock Trading Competition. The event offered students an opportunity to showcase their financial and strategic acumen. StockGro with its virtual interface enables users to discover trading strategies besides to compete and interact with some of the country’s best minds. The participating IIM students were familiarised with the elements of stock trading. The need was felt to bring such know-how at the forefront as financial education continues to evade many a youth.

