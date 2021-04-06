STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses plea seeking direction to remove 'phobia' of COVID-19 pandemic

The apex court said the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to remove the COVID-19 pandemic warning on mobile phones, cannot be entertained.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to take effective measures to remove the 'phobia' of COVID-19 from the minds of citizens, saying it is for the authorities to take appropriate measures for containing the pandemic.

The apex court said the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to remove the COVID-19 pandemic warning on mobile phones, cannot be entertained.

"We are of the view that for the reliefs claimed by the petitioner-in-person, this petition cannot be entertained. It is for the authorities to take appropriate measures regarding the containment of pandemic," a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy said.

The bench said the top court has already entertained a suo motu petition titled "In Re: The proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals etc" in which appropriate orders have been passed.

"The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said in its order.

The apex court was hearing a plea which had sought direction to the Centre to take measures against the alleged "false bogey" of corona pandemic being "created by some interested persons and by the respondent in the minds of public at large".

It had sought directions to the government to restore normal functioning of means of transport, including Railways, to the pre-lockdown period and also to take effective measures to remove the alleged "phobia" of pandemic from the minds of citizens of India.

The plea has also said that the Centre should be directed to remove the COVID-19 pandemic warning on the phones/ mobile phone so as to make people to use the instrument to make calls at the required time and as per the necessity of the individual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Supreme Court
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp