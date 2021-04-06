Six arrested for creating ruckus at UP minister's office

By PTI

BALLIA: Six Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were arrested following a ruckus at Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla's local office here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against local Samajwadi Party leader Dhanji Yadav and 30 women, 25 of them unidentified, for "misbehaving" with Shukla at his Gopal Vihar Colony office on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Dhanji Yadav, Rani Devi, Teejo Devi, Chanda, Durga Devi and Poonam Gupta were produced in a magistrate's court on Tuesday from where they were released.

The minister had on Monday claimed the incident was "sponsored" and termed the women's outrage part of a "conspiracy".

One of the protesting women, however, alleged the minister himself "hit a woman on her head with a shoe" and got them thrown out of the premises with the help of his supporters when they had gone there with their grievances on the release of grant money for school students.

The women also alleged BJP workers present at the camp office "misbehaved" with them.

Witnesses said the women allegedly threw chairs around as they were not happy with the minister's response to their complaint.

They created a ruckus and "misbehaved" with the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and his supporters, Ballia Kotwali in-charge Bal Mukund Mishra had said.

Rani Devi said they had been trying to get the grants for the past three years and charged the Kotwali in-charge with misbehaving with them.