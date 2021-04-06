STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six arrested for creating ruckus at UP minister's office

Dhanji Yadav, Rani Devi, Teejo Devi, Chanda, Durga Devi and Poonam Gupta were produced in a magistrate's court on Tuesday from where they were released.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BALLIA: Six Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were arrested following a ruckus at Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla's local office here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against local Samajwadi Party leader Dhanji Yadav and 30 women, 25 of them unidentified, for "misbehaving" with Shukla at his Gopal Vihar Colony office on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Dhanji Yadav, Rani Devi, Teejo Devi, Chanda, Durga Devi and Poonam Gupta were produced in a magistrate's court on Tuesday from where they were released.

The minister had on Monday claimed the incident was "sponsored" and termed the women's outrage part of a "conspiracy".

One of the protesting women, however, alleged the minister himself "hit a woman on her head with a shoe" and got them thrown out of the premises with the help of his supporters when they had gone there with their grievances on the release of grant money for school students.

The women also alleged BJP workers present at the camp office "misbehaved" with them.

Witnesses said the women allegedly threw chairs around as they were not happy with the minister's response to their complaint.

They created a ruckus and "misbehaved" with the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and his supporters, Ballia Kotwali in-charge Bal Mukund Mishra had said.

Rani Devi said they had been trying to get the grants for the past three years and charged the Kotwali in-charge with misbehaving with them.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party workers arrest Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp