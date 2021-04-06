Venkaiah Naidu calls for building 'new India' by 2047

By PTI

DANDI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said he is confident that the country would prepare a detailed outline to build a "new India" by 2047, the 100th year of India's independence.

Naidu was speaking here at the conclusion of the 25- day-long Dandi yatra, taken out from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city by 81 participants as part of the 'Aazadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence.

"From 1947 till now, we have walked on the footsteps shown by our freedom fighters, 'sabka saath sabka vikas' is our motto. We have achieved many things," Naidu said.

"Ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolve at 75 should be our aim," he added.

Naidu said the entire world today respects and recognises the strengths of India, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the states, irrespective of political parties (ruling the states).

"I am confident that on this occasion, taking into account India at 2047, the completion of 100 years of our independence, we will prepare a detailed outline to make a new India in the next 25 years. We will work to achieve it also in the next 25 years," he said.

He said one often comes across watershed moments in history and Mahatma Gandhi's 'Salt March' was one such defining milestone, which stands out as an iconic movement of non-violence and civil disobedience against the British empire.

"Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspire us to build a new India of our dreams," he said.

On March 12 this year, the Dandi yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Sabarmati Ashram as part of celebrations over the completion of 75 years of India's independence.

After travelling a distance of 268 km on foot, 81 participants reached Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district on Tuesday morning.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi along with 78 other people undertook the Dandi March to challenge the salt tax imposed by the British.

Gandhi reached Dandi on April 5, 1930 and broke the law on April 6, 1930.

The Dandi March is considered a defining movement in the Indian independence movement after which the entire nation stood behind Mahatma Gandhi against the British rule.