Ambani security scare: Suspended cop Sachin Waze's NIA custody extended till April 9

Published: 07th April 2021 04:16 PM

File photo of police officer Sachin Waze being taken to court in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

He was on Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.

ALSO READ | CBI seeks NIA court's nod to question suspended cop Sachin Waze

The NIA had sought the extension of Waze's remand for further probe into the case.

Two other accused in the case -- suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -- were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.

