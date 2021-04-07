STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to win 63-68 seats in first three phases of polling in Bengal: Amit Shah

Polling has been completed in 91 of the 294 assembly seats in the state, which will see five more phases of elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Bengal (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

DOMJUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the BJP is confident of winning 63 to 68 seats in the first three phases of elections held in West Bengal so far.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party estimates that it will surely win 63 to 68 seats in the first three phases of elections and gain a huge lead over the Trinamool Congress, Communists and the Congress," Shah said.

The saffron party will also gain leads in the rest of the phases and cross the target of winning 200 seats, he told reporters after having lunch at a local BJP supporter's modest home here in Howrah district.

Comments

