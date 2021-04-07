STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF recovers 31-kg heroin, nabs Pakistani smuggler in Punjab's Ferozepur

In the first seizure, the BSF sleuths of the 14th battalion recovered 30 packets of heroin weighing 29.87 kg near the M W Uthar border outpost in Khem Karan area.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: The Border Security Force recovered 31 kg of heroin and nabbed a Pakistani smuggler in Punjab's Ferozepur sector on Wednesday, officials said.

In the first seizure, the BSF sleuths of the 14th battalion recovered 30 packets of heroin weighing 29.87 kg near the M W Uthar border outpost in Khem Karan area.

Besides, two mobile phones were also recovered.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF planned the entire operation that was executed successfully with the arrest of the Pakistani smuggler, according to sources.

However, the identity of the smuggler was not disclosed by the BSF.

In another seizure, the BSF troops belonging to the 136th battalion recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.16 kg.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Surinder Mehta said suspicious movement of smugglers was observed ahead of the barbed-wire fencing, following which the troops swung into action.

However, the smugglers managed to escape.

During a search operation, the consignment was recovered.

A 12-feet-long plastic pipe was also recovered and it was probably used to push the consignment across the barbed-wire fencing, the DIG said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF drug peddling Pakistan Heroin
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp