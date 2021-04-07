STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to allow COVID vaccination at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11

Employees above the age of 45 will be eligible for vaccination and states have been asked to prepare for its implementation.

COVID Vaccine

Separate sites were present at each centre for Covaxin and Covishield (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Centre on Wednesday announced that it will allow coronavirus vaccinations at public and private workplaces, having about 100 eligible beneficiaries.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre," Bhushan said in the letter.

ALSO READ | Average daily vaccinations: India surpasses US, becomes No 1 in world

He said the states can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for launch of workplace vaccination.

The announcement comes shortly after it released a statement on the apparent unavailability of covid-19 jabs for all.

Earlier, Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal requested the union government for both a decrease in the age criteria for inoculation and an increased supply of vaccine doses.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also said that about 14 lakh doses remain in stock in the state, which would last only three days.

Several inoculation centres in the state are also facing possible closure due to the shortage.

(With PTI inputs)

