Coronavirus: 60 IIT-Roorkee students test positive, five hostels sealed

The officials of the institution have asked the students not to return from home to hostels till further orders. 

Published: 07th April 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (Photo | www.iitr.ac.in)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Five student hostels at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand have been sealed and declared containment zones after 60 students tested positive for Covid-19 over a span of two days.

Sonika Srivastava, media cell incharge of the IIT-R said, "Five hostels- Korle, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhavan and Vigyan Kunj have been sealed and declared containment zones by the health department. Necessary precautions are being taken in and around the campus."

A total of 54 students tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday while 6 more on Tuesday evening. The officials of the institution have asked the students not to return from home to hostels till further orders. 

The institution has over 3000 students and around 1,200 are residents of these five hostels. 

Uttarakhand, like many other states in the country, is facing Covid surge. A total of 1,109 cases were detected on Wednesday -- the highest in one day this year so far. 

Till the time of writing this report, Uttarakhand's tally stands at 1,04,711. With five more deaths, the Covid-19 death toll reached 1,741 at a mortality rate of 1.66%. Dehradun district was the worst affected on Wednesday with 509 new cases followed by Haridwar-308 and Nainital- 113. The number of active cases in the state rose to 4,526, including 1,934 cases in Dehradun, followed by 1,286 and 443 in Haridwar and Nainital districts respectively. 

To date, a total of 96,735 Covid patients have been cured, registering 92.38% recovery rate. The number of containment zones has increased to 26 on Wednesday from 14 on Monday due to the recent surge across the state. Dehradun district got the most number of containment zones at 16.

