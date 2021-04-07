STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption charges against Deshmukh: CBI to record statement of complainant Jaishri Patil

On petition of Patil, the Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days in connection with the case and to register an FIR.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will record a statement of complainant Dr Jaishri Patil in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former top cop Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On petition of Patil, the Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days in connection with the case and to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In response to this, Deshmukh filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Bombay High Court order directing for a CBI's preliminary probe against him, after hearing a petition filed by Jaishree Patil.

Deshmukh, in his petition, said that the Court (Bombay High Court) believed that the entire state machinery was untrustworthy, that no investigation, could have been made within the state by a state investigating agency, by referring to it as an "independent investigating agency", knowing fully well that its credentials in the past are not such that the court can repose absolute faith in such an agency.It is therefore a matter of concern that the entire state machinery had been jettisoned and the normal process of law bypassed, in the exercise of power under article 226 of the Indian Constitution, Deshmukh said in his petition.

Deshmukh sought a direction that the Apex Court should grant his SLP and grant him relief in the present case immediately.

