STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh suspends bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15

On Sunday, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said the state government will restrict the movement of people from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15 in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring state.

An order to this effect was issued by the Madhya Pradesh transport department.

On Sunday, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said the state government will restrict the movement of people from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As per the transport department's order issued on Wednesday, the movement of passenger buses between MP and Chhattisgarh will remain suspended from April 7 to 15.

The decision has been taken in the public interest and to check the spread of the viral infection, the order said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already sealed the state's areas bordering Maharashtra, which has also witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

With the detection of 9,921 fresh cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the state's caseload to 3,68,269, as per official figures.

The COVID-19 death toll in Chhattisgarh also rose to 4,416 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,722 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,13,971, while 18 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,073, as per the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Shivraj Singh
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp