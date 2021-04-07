Four Bangladeshi nationals involved in over 100 burglaries across India held: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four members of a gang allegedly involved in more than 100 burglaries across the country have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Rafiq Laskar (33), Mohammad Salim (26), Ajizul Rehman (25) and Mohammad Razzak (36), who were arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, are Bangladeshi nationals who illegally settled in India a few years ago and took to crime for easy money, they said.

The accused have confessed to have committed more than 100 burglaries across the country, including in Faridabad, Jodhpur, Aurangabad, Gulbarga, Vapi, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, the police said.

They carried weapons and house-breaking tools with them and had even held people hostage when someone woke up when they were committing burglaries, a police official said.

"A tip-off was received on Monday that burglars would gather at the Arun Jaitley Park on Siri Fort Road and might commit a burglary in the posh Hauz Khas area.

Our team conducted a raid and apprehended four accused from the spot," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

A countrymade pistol, two push-button knives, four live cartridges and house-breaking equipment were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.