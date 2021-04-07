STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot writes to PM Modi, seeks integrated COVID control SOP for states

The chief minister also suggested that the vaccination of people aged above 18 be started in the country, it said.

Published: 07th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to finalise an integrated standard operating procedure (SOP) for COVID control to ensure better coordination among states, an official release said on Tuesday.

The chief minister also suggested that the vaccination of people aged above 18 be started in the country, it said.

At present, India is vaccinating people aged above 45.

In the first two phases of the vaccination drive, healthcare and frontline workers and people over 60 were inoculated.

In his letter to Modi, Gehlot stressed the need for integrated and holistic efforts to effectively control the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

The chief minister said there is a lack of coordination among states regarding different strategies for COVID control, inter-state issues such as mandatory COVID-19 test for travel, lockdown, night curfew and functioning of educational institutions, due to which there is confusion and fear among the public.

There is a need for an integrated SOP to overcome this, he added.

Gehlot said there has been an "unprecedented" increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in almost all the states of the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan in the last one month.

COVID control needs to be made more effective, he said.

Gehlot also urged the prime minister to open vaccination for people over 18.

So far, India has administered 8,31,10,926 COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of the nationwide vaccination drive which began on January 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp