STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown fears return as migrants board Bihar-bound trains, buses in large numbers

Sohan Kumar, 45, along with his wife Nirmala and two children returned to Darbhanga by a train on Sunday. Kumar was a labourer in a leather factory in Mumbai.

Published: 07th April 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Passenger rush to board a train, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Tuesday, April. 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Thakur And Sudhir suryawanshi
Express News Service

PATNA/MUMBAI:  Trains and buses from metros such as Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Chandigarh, and Delhi to Bihar’s different districts are arriving packed with migrant workers from Bihar amid apprehension of fresh lockdown due to a surge in Covid wave.

The highest number of people and workers are returning from Maharashtra, which is one of the most severely Covid-hit states.  

Mumbai is among the 10 districts in the country with the highest number of new Covid cases.

Sohan Kumar, 45, along with his wife Nirmala and two children returned to Darbhanga by a train on Sunday. Kumar was a labourer in a leather factory in Mumbai.

It was the fear of lockdown again being imposed that forced him to return, Kumar conceded.

Bihar labour resource minister Jibesh Kumar acknowledged that the state government is aware of mass return of migrants from other states and cities especially those placed under night curfews  or other facing restrictions in view of rising corona cases.

Kumar said that arrangements were in place for testing of the returnees.

“If required, the government will reopen all the quarantine centres for those returning from Mumbai, Pune and other cities.”

East Central Railway chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar confirmed that that Bihar-bound trains from Mumbai, Pune, and other cities are arriving with full occupancies.

“But we cannot confirm whether all those returning from other states are only workers or not.”

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has decided to run additional special trains from Mumbai and Pune to Bihar’s Darbhanga, Patna and Danapur as well as Gorakhpur in UP to clear the rush of passengers.

Back in Mumbai, Sanjay Nirpuam, former Congress city president, claimed over 15 to 20 migrant workers stay in a room.

“In lockdown, all establishments are closed. So how can 20 people stay back in a small room for the entire day? This will be fatal for them. So, they are leaving Mumbai. It will not only cripple the economy of Mumbai but badly affect workers too.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown Mumbai Lockdown
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp