Over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

A total of 97,40,281 frontline workers (FLWs) were given the first dose, while 43,35,473 FLWs have received the second dose.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country with more than 13 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

In a statement, it said the total number of 8,83,72,277 doses includes 89,65,839 given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who got the first dose and 54,04,837 to HCWs who took the second dose.

A total of 97,40,281 frontline workers (FLWs) were given the first dose, while 43,35,473 FLWs have received the second dose.

As many as 2,26,42,318 jabs were given to those in the 45-59 age group (first dose), 4,47,060 in the 45-59 age group (second dose), 3,57,78,684 to those above 60 years of age (first dose) and 10,57,785 to those above 60 years of age (second dose).

A total of 13,14,623 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the 82nd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, of which 12,04,551 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,10,072 received the second dose, according to a provisional report.

