Pakistani smuggler gunned down along International Border; 22kg heroin, arms seized

The BSP and the Punjab Police carried out the operation after they received a tip-off that the smuggler will be entering the Indian territory to deliver the consignment of drugs and weapons.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani smuggler who tried to cross over to India was shot dead along the International Border in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said. The security personnel recovered close to 22 kg of heroin, two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition from him.

The operation was carried out after they received a tip-off that the smuggler will be entering the Indian territory to deliver the consignment of drugs and weapons. Following this, the security personnel pressed into action at the Kakkar border outpost on the international border. As soon as the suspect crossed over, his movement was noticed. The security men asked him to surrender but he kept on moving and opened fire. 

The BSP men and the police shot back at the smuggler in retaliation and he was gunned down in the exchange of fire.

The officials conducted a thorough search in the area on the Indian side of the border and seized 22 packets of heroin weighing about 22 kg, two AK-47 assault rifles, four magazines, one mobile phone with a Pakistani SIM card and Rs 210 in Pakistan currency.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the initial investigations, the smuggler was known to his two Indian counterparts who were residents of the Gurdaspur district and were presently located in Belgium. They were allegedly involved in anti-India activities at the behest of the ISI agency of Pakistan.

"What was the exact purpose for which the drugs, arms and ammunition were being smuggled to India is yet to be revealed as the investigations are in progress. We expect all the facts to come out soon," he said.

Two days ago, in another joint operation, the officials seized an AK-56 with magazine, five bullets, an AK-47 with magazine, nine rounds, a .303 gun with magazine, seven rounds, and a .30 China-made pistol with magazine. These were being pushed by Pakistani smugglers into the Indian territory near Pul Moran border outpost on the International Border.

