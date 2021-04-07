Tarun Bajaj is new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth in DEA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Union finance ministry, the government on Wednesday appointed economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj as revenue secretary and brought in Bangalore Metro chief Ajay Seth as the new secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer who has served in the PMO, has played a big role in the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package.

Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, became the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation since 2018.

He has also served in the health & family welfare and the finance departments in the state.

Seth is returning to central deputation after 13 years. He was an advisor with Asian Development Bank from 2004 to 2008. Prior to that, he had held the post of director in the economic affairs department.