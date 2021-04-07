STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC leaders swindled all central aid for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath accused the Mamata Banerjee government of underpaying tea garden workers and neglecting them.

Published: 07th April 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:33 PM

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flayed the ruling TMC in West Bengal, alleging that its leaders swindled whatever central aid was extended to the state, from "funds to ration supplies".

Addressing two election rallies at Mal assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district and Kurseong in Darjeeling, the senior BJP leader also said his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has deprived the state of the Centre's development schemes.

"She has neglected West Bengal for the last 10 years and by not being a part of several central welfare schemes, Mamata has denied the state of its share of benefits.

"Whatever assistance the Centre provided to Bengal, from funds to ration supplies, was swindled by TMC leaders.

After the BJP comes to power in the state, each paisa will be recovered and spent on development works," he asserted.

Adityanath accused the Mamata Banerjee government of neglecting tea garden workers.

"In other tea growing states, the workers get a daily wage of Rs 350 and have land rights, while it is not even Rs 200 in West Bengal.

The BJP is committed towards the welfare of the workers and the Gorkha community that resides in the area," he said.

What is required for West Bengal is a 'double engine government' which will work in tandem with the Centre where the BJP-led NDA is in power, Adityanath said.

"Benefits of central schemes have not reached the people. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has played with their lives and livelihoods," he said, adding that the elections in the state are not only for the change of the government but also for creating 'sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

The UP CM also wondered why Banerjee gets miffed at hearing 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans.

"Those who had spoken against Lord Ram had faced debacles. Similar fate awaits her," Adityanath added.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress "goons" had killed 130 saffron party workers in West Bengal.

"After we come to power here, these goons will be dealt with as per law," he said.

The BJP leader also said Darjeeling has the potential to become a world-famous tourist destination.

"Darjeeling will be made number one in tourism in the world if the BJP is voted to power, and it can be developed as a hub of health and wellness centres," he added.

