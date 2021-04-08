STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allow all above 18 years to get Covid-19 vaccine: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to PM Modi

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested PM Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all people above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the wake of an alarming rise in cases of the viral infection.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the Centre to open the vaccination for all aged above 18 years.

"Now, when the COVID-19 infection is increasing, we always think that the younger generation of our young country should be prepared to manage the future challenges like they always did," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is, therefore, necessary that the minimum age of vaccination should be set at 18 years. Humble request to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji," he added.

Amid demands from several quarters for relaxation of the age limit for COVID-19 vaccination, the Centre on Tuesday said the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp