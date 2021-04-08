Allow all above 18 years to get Covid-19 vaccine: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to PM Modi

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all people above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the wake of an alarming rise in cases of the viral infection.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the Centre to open the vaccination for all aged above 18 years.

"Now, when the COVID-19 infection is increasing, we always think that the younger generation of our young country should be prepared to manage the future challenges like they always did," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is, therefore, necessary that the minimum age of vaccination should be set at 18 years. Humble request to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji," he added.

Amid demands from several quarters for relaxation of the age limit for COVID-19 vaccination, the Centre on Tuesday said the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it.

