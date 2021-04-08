'At least keep up the farce of impartiality': TMC hits out at EC over notice to Mamata

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Election Commission over its notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking to know what action the poll panel has taken on the complaints filed against the BJP.

TMC spokesperson Mahua Moitra said the EC should "at least keep up the farce of impartiality".

"Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJPs complaint, What about TMC complaints of 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote," she tweeted.

The EC issued notice to Banerjee for allegedly making an appeal to the voters along the communal lines while campaigning in Hooghly.

The Election Commission issued a notice to Mamata on Wednesday for her alleged appeal to Muslim voters while campaigning in Hooghly to not allow their votes get split among different political parties.

She has been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours.

The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint from a BJP delegation alleging that on April 3, Banerjee appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes get split among different political parties during the election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly.

"Kanyashree, Kanyashree, there are scholarships up to the university. There is Shishashree for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. For general category there is Swami Vivekananda Scholarship. There is Aikyashree for my brothers and sisters belonging to the minority community and I have given it to 2 crores and 35 lakh beneficiaries.

I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP.

"He passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between the Hindu and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of the BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPI-M and BJP are roaming around with the money given by the BJP to divide the minority votes.

Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger.

"I also will tell my Hindu brothers and sister not to make division amongst yourselves as Hindu and Muslim after listening to the BJP," the notice quoted Banerjee as saying.

The EC said it found her speech violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the model code