Corruption charges against Deshmukh: CBI summons Jaishri Patil to record statement

On petition of Patil, the Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days in connection with the case and to register an FIR.

Published: 08th April 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Complainant Dr Jaishri Patil has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) again on Thursday at 1 pm to record a statement in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former top cop Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patil's statement was recorded for over 3.5 hours.

On petition of Patil, the Bombay High Court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days in connection with the case and to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In response to this, Deshmukh filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Bombay High Court order directing for a CBI's preliminary probe against him, after hearing a petition filed by Jaishree Patil.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the petition filed by Anil Deshmukh, challenging the Bombay High Court order directing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s preliminary probe against him.

Deshmukh, in his petition, said that the Court (Bombay High Court) believed that the entire state machinery was untrustworthy, that no investigation, could have been made within the state by a state investigating agency, by referring to it as an "independent investigating agency", knowing fully well that its credentials in the past are not such that the court can repose absolute faith in such an agency.

It is therefore a matter of concern that the entire state machinery had been jettisoned and the normal process of law bypassed, in the exercise of power under article 226 of the Indian Constitution, Deshmukh said in his petition.

Deshmukh sought a direction that the Apex Court should grant his SLP and grant him relief in the present case immediately.

