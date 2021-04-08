STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 second wave: MP imposes Saturday-Sunday lockdown in urban areas 

Total lock-down spanning between a week to nine days imposed in Chhindwara, Ratlam, Betul and Khargone districts

Published: 08th April 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

covid dead body

Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient's body for cremation, at a mortuary, in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 surge in smaller districts of Madhya Pradesh are emerging as a major challenge for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Smaller districts, including Katni, Ratlam, Khargone, Chhindwara, Betul and Shajapur are reporting a major spike in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic’s second wave, forcing the state government and district administrations to impose a total lockdown of 7-9 days.

A day after the CM announced to impose Sunday lockdown in all urban areas of the state, except the by-poll bound Damoh, Chouhan had to alter the decision. The Sunday lockdown has now become two-day Saturday-Sunday lockdown in urban areas of all districts, except Damoh. The 60-hours long lockdown will be effective from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

But the Ratlam district will have a nine day-long lockdown, which will start at 6 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on April 19. In Khargone, Betul and Katni districts, the lockdown will start at 6 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on April 17. In Chhindwara district, the complete lockdown started on Thursday evening and will continue till April 16 morning. In Shajapur, three days lockdown has already begun from Wednesday evening.

Complete lockdown in all parts of these districts and not just urban areas has been imposed as they have a high daily positivity rate (20% to 25%). Ratlam reported 253 cases in the last two days --109 on Wednesday and 144 cases on Thursday.

“The lockdown has become necessary to address rising cases in urban areas and prevent the population from rural areas to come to city areas, which will make them vulnerable to the viral infection,” Ratlam district collector Gopal Chandra Daand said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a series of meetings on COVID-19 in Bhopal in the morning as well as evening.

“We’ve decided to increase the number of COVID-19 dedicated beds in hospitals and COVID care centers from 36,000 t0 One Lakh. Besides Saturday-Sunday lockdown in all urban areas of the state, complete lockdown will be imposed within containment zones to be identified in all districts with high viral load,” Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 surge showed no signs of slowing down, as 4324 new cases and27 deaths were reported across the state over the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate which stood at 12% on Wednesday rose to 12.9%, while the active cases in the state grew to 28060.

Among the new cases, Indore reported 898 fresh cases, Bhopal 657 cases, Jabalpur 298 cases, Gwalior 225 cases, Ratlam 109 cases, Barwani 104 cases and Katni 166 cases.

   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp