Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav moves Jharkhand HC again, seeking bail in Dumka treasury case

Earlier on February 19, the Jharkhand HC had turned down his bail application as he fell short by nearly two months in completing half of his sentencing.

Published: 08th April 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan 
Express News Service

RANCHI: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, once again, has approached Jharkhand High Court seeking bail in fodder scam case RC 38A/96 related to illegal withdrawal Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury on the ground of completing half of his sentencing.

Earlier on February 19, the Jharkhand HC had turned down his bail application as he fell short by nearly two months in completing half of his sentencing.

“A bail application has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court in Dumka treasury case on the ground of completing half of his sentencing. Last time, he fell short by two months,” his advocate Devarshi Mandal was quoted as saying.  As two months’ time has already been passed, a fresh bail application has been moved in the Court, he added.

Notably, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the RJD Cheif was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

The 72-year RJD Chief, after being diagnosed with symptoms of pneumonia, was shifted to AIIMS in January this year on the recommendation of an eight-member medical board, set up to look into his health conditions. Yadav is also a patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

Yadav, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.

RC 47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Ranchi, is still pending in a Special CBI Court in Ranchi. The RJD Chief has already secured bail in in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96) and another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) related case.

