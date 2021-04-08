Jammu college closed for 4 days after 30 test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

JAMMU: The Government Gandhi Memorial Science College here was closed for four days after 30 people, including 23 students, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

The cases came to the fore during a special rapid-antigen-test drive, the officials said.

Out of 450 samples taken, 30 returned positive, but none of them was symptomatic and they were advised home quarantine, according to officials.

The college management ordered closure of the institute to allow proper sanitisation and decided to reopen it on Monday.