Maharashtra COVID-19 crisis: State faces ventilator shortage; vaccination drive halted at Panvel, Pune

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 08th April 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Photo |AP)

By ANI

PUNE: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

Pune district registered 10,907 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries yesterday.

"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control," Mohol told ANI.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths. 

In an unlikely turn of events, the vaccination drive was temporarily halted in Maharashtra's Panvel, due to the unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines.

In an official notice the Panvel Municipal Corporation said: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."

The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday alleged that about 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. She also alleged that several people had to return home without getting vaccinated.

In a tweet, Sule said, "Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted."

"109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest," she tweeted.

"Requesting Hon. Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to kindly help us with the COVID 19 vaccines," the tweet further read.

The Pune district reported 10,907 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the district health department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 6,04,037 including 84,526 active cases and 5,09,278 total recoveries. The death toll however rose to 10,402 including the new deaths.

