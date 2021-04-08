STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 100 pigs die in Mizoram village, African swine fever suspected

Official sources said preventive measures were being taken to contain the spread of the disease.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pigs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 100 domestic pigs died in a Mizoram village and preliminary tests indicated African swine fever (ASF) as the cause of the deaths.

Official sources said preventive measures were being taken to contain the spread of the disease.

“There is an outbreak of the disease in Lungsen in Lunglei district. Over 100 pigs died till yesterday (Wednesday),” Mizoram’s Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, H Laltlanmawia said on Thursday.

He said as a part of the preventive measures, the import and export of pigs to and fro the village had been restricted.

“As of now, the outbreak is only in one village. Our further investigations are going on,” Laltlanmawia added.

Lunglei shares a border with Myanmar but the village in question is not on the border.

The disease was detected following sample-testing at the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Selesih in the state.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Joint Director Dr Lalhmingthanga said ASF was suspected to be the cause of the pig deaths. The department has sent samples to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease in Bhopal for a confirmatory test.

Thousands of domestic pigs had died of the disease in Assam last year. Dozens of others had died in neighbouring Meghalaya. The ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease. It is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
African swine fever pig deaths Mizoram
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp