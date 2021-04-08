Patna's New Government Polytechnic inks MoU with Wabtec Corporation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The New Government Polytechnic technical institute in Patna and the Wabtec Corporation on Wednesday inked an MoU to set up a Centre of Excellence to establish welding technology in the state. It is a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at empowering the youngsters with technical skills in the concerned field.

The Wabtec Corporation aspires to provide the youngsters and the women in the region with vocational and technical skills so that they can find opportunities for themselves.

Sajid Iqbal, human resource personnel from the Wabtec Freight Business said that the partnership with the state government's Department of Skill Development will turn out to be a valuable resource for the members of the community. It will teach advanced manufacturing skills to help them with better employment opportunities in India as well as abroad.

As per the agreement, the technical institute will provide the campus facilities while Wabtec will operate the Centre of Excellence by deciding the curriculum of training.

According to Chandrasekhar Singh, dean of New Government Polytechnic, this centre will be the first such institute in the state which will provide the national skills qualification framework level-4 certified course for six months.

The course will cover flux-core welding, glass-metal welding and shielded metal welding at the Centre of Excellence.

The first class is scheduled to start in April with a batch of 25 students who will be awarded completion of course certificate by the Bihar Skill Development Department.

Spokesperson Sanaj Natarajan said that the Wabtec corporation has been working in Bihar since 2018 as part of its sustainability and corporate social responsibility charter.

Earlier, it had an engagement with the Tool Room Training Centre that saw over 200 graduates hired for its Marhowra Plant, which makes locomotives for the Indian Railways.