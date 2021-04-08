STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Shows insecurity': Mufti on order to hoist Tricolour on J&K government buildings; BJP hits back

Published: 08th April 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the J&K administration’s directions to hoist the national flag on all government buildings in the union territory reflect a sense of insecurity as no such order has been issued anywhere else in the country.

L-G Manoj Sinha had asked officials to hoist the Tricolour on all government buildings in J&K late last month. 

"This shows their sense of insecurity. The sense of uncertainty. Why are such orders being issued in Jammu and Kashmir only? In other parts, the governor or the ruler does not issue such orders," Mehbooba told reporters here.

The former chief minister also said dissent has been criminalised in the country.

"Anyone who differs with them (government), be it journalists, politicians, etc. they are booked," she alleged.

Asked about the recent exodus of leaders from her party, the PDP chief said the deserters should answer this question.

"They did not leave when we made them ministers, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members. They have left now. They should answer what was the pressure or enticement for them," Mehbooba said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday alleged the former chief minister was dreaming of hoisting the flag of another country which could not happen.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the country and while every citizen of the Union Territory was unfurling the tricolor with great enthusiasm, leaders like Mufti were feeling pain.

Late last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked officials to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings in the Union territory.

In response, Raina said, "India is completing its 75th year of independence in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the national flag is being hoisted on all government buildings across the country. Similarly, the tricolour is being hoisted on every building in the union territory."

He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the national flag will be unfurled across the Union Territory.

"It's our national flag and nowadays every individual is unfurling it with great enthusiasm. Leaders like Mufti are feeling pain because they dream of hoisting the flag of another country in the UT but that cannot happen. Jammu and Kashmir is (a part of) India and only the tricolor will be unfurled here," Raina said without mentioning which other country he was talking about.

He said the flag which Mufti wanted to hoist in Jammu and Kashmir could not be hoisted till doomsday.

"Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is an Indian and loves the country because India is our great nation. We salute our flag and the country," the BJP leader said.

(With PTI Inputs)

