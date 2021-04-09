25 per cent candidates in phase-5 of WB polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One-fourth of the total 318 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of West Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by elections watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms.

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 318 candidates.

"Out of 318 candidates analyzed, 79 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 64 (20 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Among the major parties, 28 of the 45 candidates (62%) of the BJP, 18 of the 42 candidates (43%) out of the Trinamool Congress, 10 of the 25 candidates (10%) analysed from the CPI(M), two of the 11 candidates ((18%) of the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, according to the report.

As for serious criminal cases, 51 per cent of the BJP candidates (23 out of 45), 38 per cent of TMC candidates (16 out of 42), 28 per cent of CPI(M) candidates (seven out of 28), and nine per cent of the Congress (one out of 11) have made declarations in their affidavits.

The report says one candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Nine candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 20 related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves, the report said.

Nine (20 per cent) out of 45 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies.

'Red alert' constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, 125 (39 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 182 (57 per cent) are graduates or above.

Three candidates are diploma-holders.

Two candidates are illiterate and six are just literate.

The report said 112(35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years, while 156 (49%) are between 41 to 60 years.

Fifty (16%) candidates have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

There are 38 (12%) female candidates in this phase.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases -- on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.