STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: Ajmal's AIUDF packs off its candidates to Rajasthan to thwart possible horse-trading

The AIUDF is a component of Assam’s 10-party and Congress-led grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed two months back to oust the BJP from power. 

Published: 09th April 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

AIUDF, All India United Democratic Front

AIUDF chief Ajmal (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: To thwart possible horse-trading by the BJP, Assam’s minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday sent all its candidates of the recently-concluded Assembly elections to Congress-ruled Rajasthan in a chartered plane.

“All of us have just landed in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) has made arrangements for our stay,” one of the AIUDF candidates said.

He said AIUDF chief, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, had not accompanied the team. “He is in Mumbai,” the candidate said.

The results of the keenly-contested Assam elections will be declared on May 2.

ALSO READ | 'No lockdown': Assam all set to celebrate Bihu with Covid curbs

Speculations are rife the 20 AIUDF candidates could be taken further to Dubai from Rajasthan. AIUDF sources could not say when exactly they will return to Assam.

The AIUDF is a component of Assam’s 10-party and Congress-led grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed two months back to oust the BJP from power.

AIUDF sources said the candidates would visit Ajmer Sharif during their stay. They will be provided with separate mobile phones so that others cannot contact them, the sources said.

The AIUDF is not taking any chances given past experiences. In the last Manipur elections, the Congress had bagged 28 of the 60 seats and the BJP had won 22 but it managed to cobble up the numbers as some MLAs defected and form the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal horse trading Assam polls Assam elections
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp