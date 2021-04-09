STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress-alliance candidates from Assam shifted to Jaipur, party fears 'horse trading'

Most of the candidates belong to the Congress alliance partner All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Published: 09th April 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:43 PM

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: About 20 candidates of the Congress-led alliance in the Assam Assembly polls were flown to Jaipur on Friday with the party claiming it feared "horse trading" by the BJP.

According to sources, most of the candidates belong to the Congress alliance partner All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

They were taken to Hotel Fairmont on the outskirts of Jaipur.

It is the same hotel where Rajasthan Congress MLAs were lodged during a political crisis triggered by the rebellion of party leader Sachin Pilot against CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

"Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today," said Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi.

"The candidates were brought here as a precautionary measure looking at several incidents in the past when the party could not form government due to horse trading by the BJP despite having majority," another Congress leader said.

He said the candidates were shifted to Jaipur so that the BJP could not make any attempt to influence them.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.

