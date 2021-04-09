STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Core catcher installed at unit 4 of Kudankulam nuclear power plant 

Core melt localization device or core catcher is unique equipment developed by Russian nuclear experts and is one of the most important nuclear power plant safety systems.

Published: 09th April 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The core catcher, which will provide safety in the unlikely event of fuel meltdown, has been installed in the design position under the reactor pit of the fourth unit of the nuclear power plant in Kudankulam which is under construction under VVER-1000 Russian design, according to Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

“The installation of the core catcher in the design position is an important step of the nuclear power plant construction," said Vadim Khlivenko, Deputy Director for Projects in India, Head of Construction Division at Kudankulam NPP Construction Site. 

"It is the first large-size equipment item that is installed in the reactor building. Currently, core catchers are installed at all the nuclear power plants constructed under Russian designs," the release quoting him stated. 

After the 2011 Fukushima Daichi incident in Japan due to overheating of the reactor, India has sought enhanced safety measures from Russia for Kudankulam nuclear plant including the passive heat removal system (PHRS), hydrogen recombiners to protect the plant from hydrogen explosion as it happened in Fukushima Daichi atomic disaster and core catcher to prevent chain reaction among the radioactive materials if all the safety systems fail.

Core melt localization device or core catcher is unique equipment developed by Russian nuclear experts and is one of the most important nuclear power plant safety systems. The case of the device weighs over 160 tons. A heavy-duty crane was used for its installation. The core catcher for Unit 4 was shipped to Kudankulam NPP on the ZEA FOCUS marine vessel in December 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
core catcher Kudankulam nuclear plant VVER-1000 Russian reactors nuclear energy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp