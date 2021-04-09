STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC gives anticipatory bail to journalist Varun Hiremath accused of rape

Hiremath, represented through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has approached the high court after his earlier anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here on March 12.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:23 AM

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a Mumbai-based television journalist in a rape case provided he joins the police investigation. Justice Mukta Gupta issued notices and sought responses of Delhi Police and the complainant woman on journalist Varun Hiremath’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Hiremath, represented through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has approached the high court after his earlier anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here on March 12. The 22-year-old woman in her complaint alleged she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20. On the basis of woman’s complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment of offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered. 

The counsel for the 28-year-old Hiremath claimed before the court that that there had been a history of previous sexual relationship between the accused and the complainant.  When advocate Siddharth Arora, representing the complainant, urged the court not to grant any protection to Hiremath as he has been on the run for last 50 days, the high court said if the man has documents to show that the relationship was consensual, let him join the investigation and police will verify it.  It asked the police to verify the documents to be given by the man and file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on April 16.

