STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fire engulfs school building in Ahmedabad; three workers rescued

However, the school management informed fire brigade officials that the trapped persons were carpenters who were called there for furniture work.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

The fire started on the ground floor and engulfed some upper floors quickly. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Three workers were rescued by the fire brigade after a major blaze engulfed a six-storey school building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Friday, officials said.

Initially, locals thought three students were trapped on the terrace of the Ankur International School in the Naroda area after the building was engulfed in flames and resultant smoke.

However, the school management informed fire brigade officials that the trapped persons were carpenters who were called there for furniture work.

The fire, which started at around 11 am, was brought control after one-and-half hour-long operation involving 20 fire tenders, said fire officer Mithun Mistry.

The fire started on the ground floor and engulfed some upper floors quickly. The fire has been brought under control.

"Three workers, who were trapped on the terrace, were rescued by our team and brought down using the main staircase," said Mistry.

In view of the coronavirus situation, the school was shut and no student was present in the building, he said.

"Locals thought three students had got trapped. However, they were workers engaged in furniture work. The fire might have started in the wood polishing chemical which was kept on the ground floor along with plywood sheets. Either an electrical short-circuit or a burning cigarette triggered the fire," said Mistry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat School Fire
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp